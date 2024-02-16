The Sumit Nagal juggernaut continues to roll on. The in-form Indian tennis player beat Australia's Adam Walton in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to storm into the semi-finals of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament. He will face Italy's Stephano Napolitano on Saturday, February 17 for a place in the final. (More Tennis News)
The second-seeded Indian, who broke into the world top-100 after a title triumph in Chennai last week, was tested by Walton in the opening set but kept his composure under pressure to register a 7-5, 6-2 win and set up a last-four clash against seventh seed Napolitano.
The Italian defeated Tunisia’s Moez Echargui 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the other quarterfinal. It was, however, heart break for the second Indian in the draw, Ramkumar Ramanathan, as he went down against ninth seed Seongchan Hong of South Korea after a hard-fought three set encounter.
But Nagal gave the local crowd, which had waited till late in the evening to see him in action, plenty to cheer for.
“It was really tight first set, but I felt like the longer I played the match it went better. But hats off to Adam for playing such a high-level match. Tennis is all about small margins and I felt like I played those margins very well today. I went for my shot and I was the one who was dictating the points,” said Nagal after the match.
On his semi-final against Napolitano, Nagal said, “I have played with him years ago. But he's playing good tennis and I'm looking forward for tomorrow's match.”
Live streaming details of the Sumit Nagal vs Stephano Napolitano, Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 semi-final match
When will the Sumit Nagal vs Stephano Napolitano, Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 semi-final be played?
The Sumit Nagal vs Stephano Napolitano, Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2024 semi-final will be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at around 5pm IST (subject to change based on when the first semi-final ends).
Where will Sumit Nagal's Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger semi-final be played?
The match will be played at the centre court of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where will the match be live streamed and telecast on TV?
The match will be telecast live on the Eurosport TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the ATP Tour website.