Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season. The Italian bettered the 24-time Grand Slam champion 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an hour and 37 minutes and never faced a break point in the outdoor hard-court tournament. Sinner hit eight aces and 22 winners to four and 12, respectively, for Djokovic. Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016. He also pulled level in his career record against Djokovic, now at four wins apiece.