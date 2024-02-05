Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, left, and Lautaro Martinez celebrate at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Serie A: Inter Beat Juventus 1-0 To Claim Top Spot In League Standings
Inter Milan are now four points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a narrow 1-0 win over league rivals Juventus. A cross from the right bounced off Federico Gatti that went in his own net. Federico Dimarco put a nice low ball behind the defence to put Marcus Thuram through on goal but was denied by Juventus defenders. Inter have a game in over Juventus who are second followed by third placed AC Milan. Inter, who travel to Roma on Saturday, last won Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, center, attempts to score during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, left, and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, left, and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, left, and Juventus' Weston McKennie jump for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan players celebrate after Juventus' Federico Gatti, left, scored an own goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, left, controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan players celebrate after Juventus' Federico Gatti scored an own goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, in Milan, Italy.