Serie A: Inter Beat Juventus 1-0 To Claim Top Spot In League Standings

Inter Milan are now four points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a narrow 1-0 win over league rivals Juventus. A cross from the right bounced off Federico Gatti that went in his own net. Federico Dimarco put a nice low ball behind the defence to put Marcus Thuram through on goal but was denied by Juventus defenders. Inter have a game in over Juventus who are second followed by third placed AC Milan. Inter, who travel to Roma on Saturday, last won Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign.