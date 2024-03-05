Sports

Serie A: Inter Defeat Genoa 2-1 To Go Fifteen Points Clear - In Pics

Inter beat Genoa 2-1 on Monday and extended its lead to 15 points over second-placed Juventus, which lost to Napoli the previous evening. It was a 12th straight win for Inter — a run dating to December and a draw at Genoa. The Nerazzurri also have the best attack and defense in Europe’s top five leagues. Nicolò Barella picked out Alexis Sánchez, who sent the ball through to Kristjan Asllani and the Albania midfielder fired powerfully into the roof of the net for his first Nerazzurri goal. Sánchez got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes later when he converted a penalty, which was controversially awarded for a foul by Genoa defender Morten Frendrup on Barella.

Photo Webdesk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan vs Genoa | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan players celebrate after the end of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, scores against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, gets observation from referee after receives a yellow card during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Genoa's Johan Vasquez celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the second goal against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, scores against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Inter Milan

