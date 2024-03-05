Sports

Serie A: Inter Defeat Genoa 2-1 To Go Fifteen Points Clear - In Pics

Inter beat Genoa 2-1 on Monday and extended its lead to 15 points over second-placed Juventus, which lost to Napoli the previous evening. It was a 12th straight win for Inter — a run dating to December and a draw at Genoa. The Nerazzurri also have the best attack and defense in Europe’s top five leagues. Nicolò Barella picked out Alexis Sánchez, who sent the ball through to Kristjan Asllani and the Albania midfielder fired powerfully into the roof of the net for his first Nerazzurri goal. Sánchez got on the scoresheet himself eight minutes later when he converted a penalty, which was controversially awarded for a foul by Genoa defender Morten Frendrup on Barella.