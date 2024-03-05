Serie A: Inter Defeat Genoa 2-1 To Go Fifteen Points Clear - In Pics

Inter Milan players celebrate after the end of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, scores against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, gets observation from referee after receives a yellow card during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Genoa's Johan Vasquez celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the second goal against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Genoa during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
