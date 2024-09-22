Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics

Juventus' Bremer, left and Napoli's Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left and Napoli's Politano vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, left and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, center, controls the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret in the stands after an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, left, gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' SSC 'Nicolo' Savona, right, and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, and Napoli's Mathias Olivera, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' head coach Thiago Motta, right, and Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, left, before the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.