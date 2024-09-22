Sports

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics

Juventus and Napoli played to a tense 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium, allowing Torino to maintain its grip on the top spot in Serie A. The stalemate prevented either side from leapfrogging Torino, who had taken the lead with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hellas Verona on Friday. Napoli's Scott McTominay came closest to breaking the deadlock, testing Michele di Gregorio with a powerful shot from outside the box just before the half-hour mark. Di Gregorio was called upon again on the stroke of halftime, expertly tipping away Matteo Politano's dangerous free-kick. The second half saw both sides squander opportunities. Despite the draw, Napoli climbed to third with 10 points, trailing Torino by just one point and edging Juventus, who slipped to fourth, into third place.