Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics

Juventus and Napoli played to a tense 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium, allowing Torino to maintain its grip on the top spot in Serie A. The stalemate prevented either side from leapfrogging Torino, who had taken the lead with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hellas Verona on Friday. Napoli's Scott McTominay came closest to breaking the deadlock, testing Michele di Gregorio with a powerful shot from outside the box just before the half-hour mark. Di Gregorio was called upon again on the stroke of halftime, expertly tipping away Matteo Politano's dangerous free-kick. The second half saw both sides squander opportunities. Despite the draw, Napoli climbed to third with 10 points, trailing Torino by just one point and edging Juventus, who slipped to fourth, into third place.

Serie A 2024-25 Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Bremer, left and Napoli's Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

1/8
Italy Soccer Serie A
Italy Soccer Serie A Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left and Napoli's Politano vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

2/8
Serie A: Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli
Serie A: Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, left and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso vie for the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

3/8
Serie A 2024: SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC
Serie A 2024: SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku, center, controls the ball, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

4/8
Serie A Soccer Match: Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli
Serie A Soccer Match: Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret in the stands after an injury during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

5/8
Serie A Soccer Match 2024: SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC
Serie A Soccer Match 2024: SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, left, gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

6/8
Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli
Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' SSC 'Nicolo' Savona, right, and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

7/8
SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC
SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, and Napoli's Mathias Olivera, right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

8/8
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta
Juventus' head coach Thiago Motta Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' head coach Thiago Motta, right, and Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte, left, before the Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy.

