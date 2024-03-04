Sports

Serie A: Giacomo Raspadori's Winner Helps Napoli Edge Juventus 2-1 - In Pics

Napoli followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Juventus in Serie A on Monday (March 4, 2024). Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the 88th minute at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by redirecting in the rebound of a penalty kick from Victor Osimhen. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli ahead with an expert volley late in the first half, Associated Press reported. Then Federico Chiesa equalized with an angled shot midway through the second half. Napoli are unbeaten since Francesco Calzona replaced Walter Mazzarri as coach less than two weeks ago. Mazzarri was hired 12 matches into the season to replace Rudi Garcia, who was chosen when Luciano Spalletti left after leading the southern club to its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona played for the club.