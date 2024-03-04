Sports

Serie A: Giacomo Raspadori's Winner Helps Napoli Edge Juventus 2-1 - In Pics

Napoli followed up their 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Juventus in Serie A on Monday (March 4, 2024). Giacomo Raspadori scored the winner in the 88th minute at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by redirecting in the rebound of a penalty kick from Victor Osimhen. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli ahead with an expert volley late in the first half, Associated Press reported. Then Federico Chiesa equalized with an angled shot midway through the second half. Napoli are unbeaten since Francesco Calzona replaced Walter Mazzarri as coach less than two weeks ago. Mazzarri was hired 12 matches into the season to replace Rudi Garcia, who was chosen when Luciano Spalletti left after leading the southern club to its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona played for the club.

March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, left, prepares to kick the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Juventus' Federico Chiesa, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
A referee flags Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso, center, during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Juventus' Daniele Rugani battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Juventus' Daniele Rugani battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Juventus' Federico Chiesa and Napoli's Victor Osimhen battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Juventus's Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Juventus's Andrea Cambiaso, left, and Napoli's Mathias Olivera challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus
Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Napoli's Andre Zambo Anguissa, centre, and Juventus's Carlos Alcaraz challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.

Serie A

