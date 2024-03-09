Sports

Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Takes Pole for Saudi Arabian GP - In Pics

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday, extending his strong start to the season even as he faced further questions over the turmoil at the Red Bull team. Verstappen was fastest by 0.319 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez 0.016 further back. That all puts Verstappen on course for another win on Saturday to follow up victory at the season-opening Bahrain GP last week. It would be his ninth consecutive win going back to last season, one short of his own record. Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin, ahead of the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, respectively.