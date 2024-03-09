Sports

Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Takes Pole for Saudi Arabian GP - In Pics

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday, extending his strong start to the season even as he faced further questions over the turmoil at the Red Bull team. Verstappen was fastest by 0.319 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez 0.016 further back. That all puts Verstappen on course for another win on Saturday to follow up victory at the season-opening Bahrain GP last week. It would be his ninth consecutive win going back to last season, one short of his own record. Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin, ahead of the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, respectively.

March 9, 2024
Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco smiles after setting the second fastest time in the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, pole position is flanked by second best time Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left and third best time Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands waves to spectators after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after setting the pole position in the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen of Denmark steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing qualifying session | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

