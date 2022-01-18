On the eve of the first ODI match against visiting India, South Africa made a surprising call by resting their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada Tuesday. There will be no replacement for the fast bowler.

Rabada, 26, was the highest wicket-taker (20) in the preceding Test series which the Proteas won 2-1 to keep their unbeaten home record against India.

With two more pacers taking 19 (by Marco Jansen) and 15 (by Lungi Ngidi) wickets respectively in the three-match Test series, the Proteas are fairly confident of continuing their pace onslaught against India in the ODIs too.

The ODI squad already has pace options in veteran Wayne Parnell, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and unheralded Sisanda Magala.

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior to the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

The board said no replacement will be brought in for Rabada as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.

The series starts January 19 (Wednesday), 2022 at Boland Park, Paarl. Boland Park will also host the second ODI on Friday (January 21). The tour finale is scheduled for Sunday (January 23) at Newlands, Cape Town.

After the India series, South Africa travel to New Zealand for a two-match Test series, to be played in Christchurch (from February 17) and Wellington (from February 25)

Updated Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.