Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 5, Day 4 Report: Jharkhand Pulverise Manipur

Jharkhand completed a comprehensive victory by an innings and 102 runs in Jamshedpur to clinch seven points in their Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy on February 5, Monday.

Jharkhand dominated the game through the course of play on all four days as they dismissed Manipur for a paltry 170 in the first innings and took a massive 334-run lead as they piled up 504/5 declared.