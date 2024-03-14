Sports

Ranji Trophy Final 2024: Mumbai Beat Vidarbha By 169 Runs, Clinch Title For 42nd Time

Mumbai ended their eight-year winless streak by winning the Ranji Trophy title for an unprecedented 42nd time on Thursday. They defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth day of the final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was Mumbai's 48th final appearance in the tournament's 90-year history. Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) put up strong resistance in the first session of the day, after resuming their innings at 248 for five. However, Mumbai eventually bowled out Vidarbha for 368.