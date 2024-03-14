Ranji Trophy Final 2024: Mumbai Beat Vidarbha By 169 Runs, Clinch Title For 42nd Time

Mumbai players celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to clinch their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title.
Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar celebrates his century on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha's Umesh Yadav on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Vidarbha's Akshay Wadkar plays a shot on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates his half century on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vidharbha's batter Karun Nair during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Mumbai's Tanush Kotian celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha's Yash Rathod on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Vidarbha’s Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey with teammates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.