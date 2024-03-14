Sports

Ranji Trophy Final 2024: Mumbai Beat Vidarbha By 169 Runs, Clinch Title For 42nd Time

Mumbai ended their eight-year winless streak by winning the Ranji Trophy title for an unprecedented 42nd time on Thursday. They defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth day of the final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was Mumbai's 48th final appearance in the tournament's 90-year history. Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) put up strong resistance in the first session of the day, after resuming their innings at 248 for five. However, Mumbai eventually bowled out Vidarbha for 368.

Photo Webdesk
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Mumbai players celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to clinch their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar celebrates his century on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar celebrates his century on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha's Umesh Yadav on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's Akshay Wadkar plays a shot on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates his half century on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vidharbha's batter Karun Nair during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vidharbha's batter Karun Nair during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Tanush Kotian celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Vidarbha's Yash Rathod on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha’s Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final test cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey with teammates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

