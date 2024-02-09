Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 6: Cheteshwar Pujara's Blazing Ton Puts Saurashtra In Control Against Rajasthan

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his second hundred of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, guiding Saurashtra to a comfortable 242 for four against Rajasthan on the opening day of their Group A match, here Friday. (More Cricket News)

The 36-year-old, who has 103 Tests and 262 First-Class matches under his belt, hit nine shots to the fence during his 230-ball 110. It was his 62nd hundred in first class cricket.