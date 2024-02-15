The 45-year-old Gangjee, who grew up playing a lot of his golf at the Tollygunge Club here, played some good wedge shots on the back-nine to pocket three more birdies and move ahead of the rest in search of his seventh career title and first win in six years.

"The last three days have been solid and I've been trying to play the same every day, just carrying forward the momentum from each day. It's important for the body to feel the same every day. If I can do that in the last round, I know I will have the least amount of stress," Gangjee said.

