Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's team sabre competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan , Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova, winners of the gold medal in the women's team sabre competition, celebrate on the podium with silver medal winners South Korea's fencers Yoon Jisu, Jeon Hayoung, Choi Sebin and Jeon Eunhye and bronze medal winners Japan's fencers Misaki Emura , Risa Takashima, Shihomi Fukushima and Seri Ozaki, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
South Korea's Jeon Hayoung, left, competes with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's team sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Ukraine's Olga Kharlan reacts in the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
South Korea's Jeon Hayoung, left, competes with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's team sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.