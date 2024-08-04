Sports

Fencer Olga Kharlan Hands Ukraine Its First Gold Medal Of 2024 Games - In Pics

Ukraine earned its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics through Olga Kharlan's winning touch in the women's team sabre final on Saturday (August 3). Facing South Korea’s Jeon Ha-young, Kharlan scored the eight points Ukraine needed for a 45-42 victory. It was Kharlan’s second medal in Paris after an individual sabre bronze, and the sixth overall from five Summer Games for the country’s most decorated Olympian. Japan beat France 45-40 for the bronze medal.