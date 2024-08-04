Sports

Fencer Olga Kharlan Hands Ukraine Its First Gold Medal Of 2024 Games - In Pics

Ukraine earned its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics through Olga Kharlan's winning touch in the women's team sabre final on Saturday (August 3). Facing South Korea’s Jeon Ha-young, Kharlan scored the eight points Ukraine needed for a 45-42 victory. It was Kharlan’s second medal in Paris after an individual sabre bronze, and the sixth overall from five Summer Games for the country’s most decorated Olympian. Japan beat France 45-40 for the bronze medal.

Paris Olympics Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's team sabre competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

1/6
Paris Olympics Sabre
Paris Olympics Sabre Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan , Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova, winners of the gold medal in the women's team sabre competition, celebrate on the podium with silver medal winners South Korea's fencers Yoon Jisu, Jeon Hayoung, Choi Sebin and Jeon Eunhye and bronze medal winners Japan's fencers Misaki Emura , Risa Takashima, Shihomi Fukushima and Seri Ozaki, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

2/6
Paris Olympics Games Fencing
Paris Olympics Games Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

3/6
Paris Olympics Games Sabre
Paris Olympics Games Sabre Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

4/6
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Fencing
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Fencing Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

South Korea's Jeon Hayoung, left, competes with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's team sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

5/6
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Sabre
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Sabre Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan reacts in the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

6/6
2024 Paris Olympic Games
2024 Paris Olympic Games Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

South Korea's Jeon Hayoung, left, competes with Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's team sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

