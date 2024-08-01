Sports

Diving At Paris Olympics: China Win Women's Synchronised 10-Metre Platform Gold - In Pics

Extending China’s winning streak in diving, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi clinched gold in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform event at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Wednesday (July 31). North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae bagged silver and Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson ended up with bronze. Quan and Chen, both second-time Olympians, won the synchronised gold medal for the first time as a duo.