China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae pose with their silver medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, center, celebrate after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, left, and bronze medal Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson after the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
France's Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
United States' Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.