Diving At Paris Olympics: China Win Women's Synchronised 10-Metre Platform Gold - In Pics

Extending China’s winning streak in diving, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi clinched gold in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform event at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Wednesday (July 31). North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae bagged silver and Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson ended up with bronze. Quan and Chen, both second-time Olympians, won the synchronised gold medal for the first time as a duo.

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan celebrate after winning the gold | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/10
North Koreas Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae pose with their silver medal
North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae pose with their silver medal | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae pose with their silver medal on the podium of the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/10
Britains Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson celebrates after winning the bronze medal
Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson celebrates after winning the bronze medal | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/10
Womens synchronised 10m platform diving final medal winners
Women's synchronised 10m platform diving final medal winners | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, center, celebrate after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, left, and bronze medal Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson after the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/10
Chinas Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan
China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/10
Frances Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax
France's Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

France's Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/10
United States Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell
United States' Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

United States' Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/10
Canadas Caeli McKay and Kate Miller
Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/10
North Koreas Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae
North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

10/10
Britains Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson
Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson | Photo: AP/Jin Lee Man

Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

