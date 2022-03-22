PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd Test, Day 2: Pakistan Bowlers Aim To Restrict Australia

In a Test series where wickets have been hard to get, Pakistan did well to restrict Australia to 232 for five on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. The Australians could have been in bigger trouble had the Pakistanis held their catches and fielded better. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of PAK vs AUS, third Test.

Pakistan will start Day 2 with the second new ball which is five overs old. The opening day belonged to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who shared four of the five Australian wickets to fall.

Naseem Shah, the only Pakistan change from the second drawn Test at Karachi, picked up 2 for 36 to lead a fightback in the last session after Australia won the toss and opted to bat on another slow and low-bouncy wicket.

Usman Khawaja continued his dream run in Pakistan. For the second time in this three-Test series, Pakistan-born Khawaja was out in the nineties. Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44 not out at Karachi and 97 runs in the opening Test draw in Rawalpindi, fell for 91 when Babar Azam plucked a brilliant one-handed low catch in the slip.

Afridi rocked Australia early. The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets in his second over to cut Australia to 8 for 2 wickets before Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith (59) thwarted Pakistan with a 138-run stand in almost four hours.