Cody Rhodes finished the story and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as he pinned the incumbent Roman Reigns to end 'The Tribal Chief's' title reign in a wild match at the main event of the WrestleMania XL. (More Sports News)
The match that culminated in one of the most emotional moments in WWE history saw the dream finally come true for the 'American Nightmare'.
Played by the Bloodline rules, the bout saw superstar after superstar entering the ring as crowd went crazy. After the Usos clashed and Solo Sikoa gave his best to assist Reigns in retaining the title, it was John Cena who appeared to a massive pop from the crowd. Soon, we had The Rock in the ring too. Seth Rollins also registered his attendance. And if all that was not enough, the Undertaker too joined the party
Advertisement
Earlier, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship only for Damien Priest to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and take away the title.
Logan Paul managed to defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.
The penultimate match of the night saw Bayley defeating IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Women Title.
Here is the list of all the winners from night 2 of Wrestlemania 40:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universial Championship
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley def. IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Women Title
United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Logan Paul (c) def. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens
LA Knight def. AJ Styles
Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits def. Final Testament
Money in the Bank cash in
Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Drew McIntyre def. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) to capture the World Heavyweight Championship
Advertisement
Night 1 Results
Match to determine Bloodline banned or Bloodline Rules
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn def. Gunther to capture the Intercontinental Title
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi def. Damage CTRL
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso
Rey Mysterio & Andrade def. Santos Escobar & "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match
The Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under def. The Judgment Day, #DIY, The New Day and New Catch Republic in a Six-Pack Ladder Match to split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
Women's World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch