Played by the Bloodline rules, the bout saw superstar after superstar entering the ring as crowd went crazy. After the Usos clashed and Solo Sikoa gave his best to assist Reigns in retaining the title, it was John Cena who appeared to a massive pop from the crowd. Soon, we had The Rock in the ring too. Seth Rollins also registered his attendance. And if all that was not enough, the Undertaker too joined the party