Hashika Ramachandra Breaks 13-Year-Old Record; Tamil Nadu Shine In Mixed 4x100m Medley

Punjab's Avni Chhabra emerged victorious in the women's 50m breaststroke, finishing first with a time of 33.76 seconds, just ahead of her teammate Chahal Arora, who finished in 33.80 seconds. In the men's 50m breaststroke, Karnataka’s Vidith S Shankar secured a narrow win with 28.62 seconds, followed by M S Yadesh Babu of Tamil Nadu, who clocked 28.67 seconds.