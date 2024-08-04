Other Sports

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian Quarter-Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Indian Boxer Secure Elusive Medal?

The challenge ahead of Lovlina Borgohain is ominous, as Li Qian is a two-time Olympic medallist and the top seed in the women's 75kg category. If the Indian wins, he will assure herself of a medal. Follow the live boxing scores and updates of the quarter-final bout here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
4 August 2024
4 August 2024
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action during her round of 16 bout against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain's quarter-final bout against top seed Li Qian of China at the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 4). If the Indian boxer wins today, she will assure herself of a medal, that would be the country's first non-shooting one at the 2024 Games so far. But the challenge is ominous, as Qian is a two-time Olympic medallist and highly fancied in the women's 75kg category. Follow the live boxing scores and updates of the knock-out match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Qian Quarter-Final Live Updates, Paris Olympics

The much-awaited bout between India's Lovlina Borgohain and China's Li Qian is slated to begin at 3:02pm IST. Win this, and Lovlina will be guaranteed her second Olympic medal. She had bagged bronze in Tokyo, and is looking to go all the way in Paris. (Streaming | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

