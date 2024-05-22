Other Sports

India's Road To Paris Paralympics 2024: 59 Berths Secured Across Ten Sporting Disciplines

In the Tokyo Paralympics the Indian team won 19 medals. Which was a much higher number than the previous Paralympics and Olympics too. This feat created euphoria among the sports fans, with only 98 days left for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Indian para athletes have already clinched around 59 quotas across different sporting disciplines

With just 98 days remaining until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Indian para athletes have already clinched around 59 quotas across different sporting disciplines. Amidst ongoing Paris qualifiers, many athletes are excelling, securing medals, and booking their spots for the prestigious event. (More Sports News)

In the Tokyo Paralympics the Indian team won 19 medals. Which was a much higher number than the previous Paralympics and Olympics too. This feat created euphoria among the sports fans.

Following the wave of cheers and enthusiasm from the Tokyo Games, para athletes have once again captured attention online as they participate in the ongoing Para Athletics World Championships.

As a result of this event, India has now secured the highest number of Paralympic berths in athletics compared to other disciplines. And the numbers are still on the rise as athletes continue to rise and fight for berths.

Currently, India have clinched around 22 Paris berths in different disciplines of athletics. Athletes secured the quota in events like Discus throw F56, High jump T47, High jump T63, High jump T64, Javelin throw F54, Javelin throw F46, Javelin throw F41, Javelin throw F64, Shot put F40, Shot put F46, Shot put F57, 400m T47, 200m T35, 400m T20, Shot put F34, and Javelin throw F54. Some of these are in the men's category and some in the women's. Trails are still ongoing, Indian prospects are still vying for more spots.

After athletics, badminton is also one of India's major sports for securing berths. Till now the para badmintonists have clinched around 10 spots. Indian players are qualified mathematically as per the release of BWF para-badminton Race to Paris Paralympic Ranking.

In men's' category Pramod Bhagat, Kumar Nitesh, Manoj Sarkar are qualified for Singles SL3. Suhas Lalinakere Yathira, Tarun Dhillon and Sukant Kadam are accredited for Singles SL4. Similarly, Krishna Nagar, and Sivarajan Solaimalai are in the top rankings in Singles SH6.

The Indian para badmintonists have secured the quota in women's and mixed categories as well.

Meanwhile, In para-shooting the Indian shooters won around nine quotas, six in archery, four quotas in Paracanoeing.

Number Of Berths and Disciplines

Athletics - 22 (includes quotas from ongoing WCH)

Badminton - 10

Shooting - 9

Archery - 6

Cycling - 2

Paracanoeing - 4

Rowing - 2

Swimming - 1

Table tennis - 2

Taekwondo- 1

Total - 59

