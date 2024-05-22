India's Road To Paris Paralympics 2024: 59 Berths Secured Across Ten Sporting Disciplines

Currently, India have clinched around 22 Paris berths in different disciplines of athletics. Athletes secured the quota in events like Discus throw F56, High jump T47, High jump T63, High jump T64, Javelin throw F54, Javelin throw F46, Javelin throw F41, Javelin throw F64, Shot put F40, Shot put F46, Shot put F57, 400m T47, 200m T35, 400m T20, Shot put F34, and Javelin throw F54. Some of these are in the men's category and some in the women's. Trails are still ongoing, Indian prospects are still vying for more spots.