Other Sports

Paris 2024: Do I Cut Weight For Trials Or Prepare For Olympics, Asks Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat sealed India's only men's wrestling berth for Paris Games 2024, but will have to cut his weight for the national federation's trials. Vinesh Phogat had earlier brought her weight down from 53kg to 50kg to bag her third consecutive Olympic quota

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat file photo, United World Wrestling
Aman Sehrawat is India's first Under-23 World Wrestling Championships gold medallist. Photo: File/United World Wrestling
info_icon

Despite becoming the first - and only - male Indian wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics, Aman Sehrawat is not an entirely happy man. Reason? Having to cut weight for a fresh round of trials. (More Sports News)

"So many times I have cut my weight. How many times I have to do it? It causes a lot of weakness. I don't understand do I think of now winning trials again or start preparing for Olympics. I think the work I need to put for a good preparation will be affected if I am asked to go through the trials again," Aman told PTI in an interview.

The 20-year-old grappler sealed a berth in men's freestyle 57kg for Paris 2024 at the recently-concluded World Qualifiers in Istanbul. But Aman, whose natural body mass is 62kg, will have to bring his weight down again to compete at the Wrestling Federation of India's 57kg trials.

Aman Sehrawat is the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. - Photo: X/ @FirstpostSports
World Olympic Games Qualifiers: Aman Only Male Wrestler To Win Quota; Jaideep, Sujeet Bow Out

BY PTI

Ravi Dahiya and the other top-three wrestlers in the category (based on the last trials held in Sonipat) will face off against each other, and the winner among them will lock horns with Aman.

The quota winner is unequivocally against these trials. “I would have already left for Russia for training if not for these trials. It is better that I train abroad with good wrestlers. I think I have done enough training in India and now it’s time to train and spar with my competitors.

"By the time trials are finished, Olympics will be almost there, so when do we start preparations? In my opinion trials should not be held," Aman added. “Recovery is also very important. Trials, weight-cut and recovery will eat up a lot of time before Olympics if trials are held again,” he explained.

Aman is not the only Indian Olympic quota winner who is having to grapple with weight management. Embattled wrestler Vinesh Phogat dropped her weight from 53kg, which is her pet category, down to 50kg before bagging a historic third consecutive Olympic quota.

Vinesh Phogat - X/@Phogat_Vinesh
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Reetika Seal Paris Quotas For India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But she did not do it out of choice. "I did the weight switch because I didn't have any option, not out of happiness," Vinesh was quoted as saying by the official United World Wrestling website, after winning the 50kg quota for India.

"I will have to manage my weight a lot better. I have brought myself down to 50kg after so long so I will try and maintain this as much as I can. It's not easy for me not to lose weight because my muscle mass is very high.

"Because of that, I gain weight easily. It doesn't matter how fit I am, I still gain weight because I have a lot of muscle mass. I just want to control my weight. I have four months left, and every day is very important," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  2. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
  3. BRS Leader K Kavitha Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail In Excise Policy Case
  4. Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam After Seizing Rs 37 Crore In Ranchi Raid
  5. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Raj And DK Mark 15 Years As Filmmakers: 'Glad We Stuck To Stories We Wanted To Do'
  2. Sonali Bendre Exudes Cool Chic Vibe With All-Green Look, Edgy Heels, Top-Notch Bun
  3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Believes Aamir & He Have A Bond Of 'Mutual Respect, Unspoken Understanding'
  4. Ed Sheeran Reveals Reason Behind His Album Names: 'Plus, Subtract, Divide, Multiply & Equals
  5. Cannes Film Festival: From Hina Khan To Saumya Tandon, Indian TV Celebs Who Have Made Their Presence Known Over The Years
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Lose Three Wickets As Punjab Kings On Top In Guwahati
  3. FIFA Announces Date For First Women's Club World Cup: January And February 2026
  4. Paris 2024: Do I Cut Weight For Trials Or Prepare For Olympics, Asks Aman Sehrawat
  5. Thailand Open 2024 Wrap: Satwik-Chirag Pair Wins Round Of 32, HS Prannoy Loses
World News
  1. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  2. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico Injured In Shooting, Taken To Hospital; 1 Suspect Detained
  3. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
  4. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  5. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup