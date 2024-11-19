Greater Noida To Host India’s First International Padel Tournament Ever

"After many years in the sports and entertainment business, it is a luxury working together with The Times Group, Aditya Khanna, Ashish Khanna & Pranav Kohli in this new project: India Padel Story,” stated Javier Sansierra, Int'l Consultant, Madrid, Spain. “Their ambitious project of developing the sport of Padel in India is a real challenge for all of us, however, their professionalism and enthusiasm are contagious and give us the power to keep working hard. Padel has been one of the fastest-growing sport in the world in the past decade and we are going to provide the opportunity to enjoy a very entertaining, easy-to-learn and very social sport. Padel is the perfect sport for anyone who loves sports to switch to from any other sport."