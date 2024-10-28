Brooklyn Nets 115-102 Milwaukee Bucks, NBA: Jordi Fernandez Revels In 'Special' First Win

Jordi Fernandez labelled his first NBA triumph as "special" after watching his Brooklyn Nets side upset Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102 on Sunday. (More NBA News)
Fernandez's team outworked the Bucks for four quarters, forcing 18 turnovers and grabbing 12 offensive rebounds while attempting 17 more field goals than their opponents.
Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder starred in the victory, scoring 61 points between them, handing the rookie head coach a maiden win at the third attempt.
Fernandez is the first Spanish-born head coach in NBA history, with the result marking the end of a 15-year journey through the ranks.
He started with the Canton Charge in the G League, then becoming an assistant for both the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings before his move to the Nets in April.
"It's very special to come all the way from starting from the bottom in the NBA, and working really hard and move up, and move up, and some good moments, some tough moments, different teams, friends, memories," Fernandez said.
"And it's really cool now you look and you have to enjoy this moment because there's only one time that you're a head coach and win a game.
"On the other end, I also feel like, what's the next step? And we've got to move on to the next thing and I want to be in this league, I want to be with this club for a long time."