Aman Sehrawat Semifinal LIVE Updates, Wrestling At Paris Olympics: Indian Wrestler Up Against Japan's Rei Huguchi

Aman Sehrawat Semifinal LIVE Updates: India's Aman Sehrawat is closing in on a medal as he takes on Japan's Rei Huguchi in the semi-final of the men's 57kg category wrestling competition. A win here will guarantee Sehrawat a medal. Follow live updates and scores from the all-important bout here

G
Gaurav Thakur
8 August 2024
8 August 2024
India's Aman Aman and North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov, right, compete in the round of 16 of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling match at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Welcome to the live coverage of Aman Sehrawat's wrestling competition semifinal at the Paris Olympics. India's Aman Sehrawat is closing in on a medal as he takes on Japan's Rei Huguchi in the semi-final of the men's 57kg category wrestling competition. A win here will guarantee Sehrawat a medal. A loss would keep him in bronze medal contention. Follow live updates and scores from the all-important bout here
Who is Aman Sehrawat's semifinal opponent?

Aman Sehrawat's next opponent, Rei Higuchi, is a 28-year-old seasoned wrestler from Japan who secured his semifinal spot with a 12-2 victory over Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico.

Higuchi is a silver medalist in the 57kg freestyle from the Rio 2016 Olympics, a 2022 World Champion in the 61kg category, a 2023 silver medalist in the 57kg category. Back in 2018, Higuchi won the U23 World Championship.

Aman Sehrawat has won his two bouts today to be in the semifinal. India's only male representative in the wrestling contingent in Paris, Sehrawat is yet to drop a point and has demolished both his opponents on technical superiority.

Sehrawat dominated Vladimir Egorov with a 10-0 victory and then defeated Albanian Zelimkhan Abakarov with an 11-0 score.

India's Aman Sehrawat will be up against Japan's Rei Huguchi in the semi-final. The winner of this match will guarantee himself a medal.

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's 57kg wrestling semifinal at the Paris Olympics.

