Oddest Cricket Stadiums That Make The Journey Worth It

For cricket fans, the journey to a cricket stadium does not have to be a tiring experience. Rather, it can be the discovery of an emotion that one did not know they had.

The anticipation of seeing their favourite team, or player, delivers a rush of adrenaline on its own. Then, to find oneself surrounded by thousands of equally passionate fans cranks the experience up a notch.

The personal investment of time and money makes any match a big game irrespective of which teams are competing. The streets outside the stadium come alive, as fans drape themselves in their team’s colours.

Sometimes there are quirks to a stadium, which add to the experience of both players and spectators.

New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park cricket ground in New Zealand is an example. The 5,000 capacity home of the Central Districts team does not have seats like most stadiums. Instead, spectators sit on concrete stairs with grass growing around them. Former English cricketer David Lloyd, while reminiscing about the ground, called it “a real amphitheatre where you expect Roman gladiators to appear at any moment.”

Spectators watch a match between Central Districts and Northern Districts at Pukekura Park in 2017. Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

The Basin Reserve in Wellington is a one-of-its-kind stadium that was birthed through an earthquake. The ground was naturally a swamp and took another thirteen years of hard work for it to be converted into a cricket stadium. Another distinct feature about it is that the ground sits inside a traffic intersection. Although no accidents have been reported to this day, a ball smashed out of the ground landing on the roof of a car is not unheard of. One would be especially advised to drive warily if someone like a ‘Baz’ McCullum, who’s scored a triple century at the ground, or Suryakumar Yadav, were batting.

Vehicles pass by outside the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

For trekkers, photographers and nature enthusiasts, the Chail Cricket Ground in Himachal Pradesh is a nice destination to visit. The stadium has found its place in the Guinness Book of World Records, thanks to it being situated at 2,444 metres above the sea level. It has existed since late 19th century and can house 8,000 spectators. As opposed to using synthetic resources in its pitch, which is the case with many pitches today, the moderators utilise clay and soil, making it unpredictable and an exciting ground to play at.

An aerial view of the Chail Cricket Ground in Himachal Pradesh. Goibibo

When it comes to cricket stadiums situated at a high altitude, St. Moritz in Switzerland takes the cake. This famous winter playground sits at almost 6,000 feet. Its surface is a frozen lake that serves as a setting for recreational Cricket on Ice events. Clearly, the matches are played on a mat rolled down the length of a pitch with the fielders taking their respective positions on the snow-covered outfield. It goes without saying that gloves are necessary for the fielders.

Players engage in a game of cricket at the St. Moritz stadium in Switzerland. Cricket On Ice

This one’s somewhat of a head-scratcher, but the dimensions of Trent Bridge in Nottingham give the ground an odd appearance. The pitch is already one of the high-scoring ones in the world. Add to that the somewhat crammed 60-metre square boundary and it turns into a bowler’s nightmare. Regardless, if one fancies a run-fest and vociferous fans, Trent Bridge is the place to be.