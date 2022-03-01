New Zealand captain Sophie Devine scored a scintillating 161 not out as the hosts chased down a target of 322 against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture on Tuesday at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. (More Cricket News)

Devine hit 23 fours and four sixes in her 117-ball innings as New Zealand lost just the wicket of Suzie Bates for 63 en route to their stunning victory. Amelia Kerr, who had a brilliant ODI series against India, also finished unbeaten with 92. New Zealand won the game with 6.5 overs to spare.

Batting first, Australia saw four players pass the fifty-run mark as they posted an imposing 321 all out in 49.3 overs. Alyssa Healy combined with Meg Lanning after Rachel Haynes was dismissed for two with the former making 64 from 71 balls before being bowled by Amelia Kerr.

Lanning then put on an 80-run stand for the third wicket with Beth Mooney, as the skipper top-scored with 87 from 86 balls with Hannah Rowe taking a diving catch to dismiss her.

Rowe would then start taking wickets of her own, dismissing Tahlia McGrath for a duck before ending Ashleigh Gardner’s assault, but not before the all-rounder had smashed 60 runs from just 32 balls.

The right-arm seamer ended on 4 for 49 as Devine took the final wicket of Jess Jonassen to dismiss Australia for 321 with three balls remaining of the innings. New Zealand were not daunted by a chase 42 runs more than they have ever managed in ODIs.

Suzie Bates put on 119 runs with Devine for the opening wicket before being caught by Grace Harris off the bowling of Alana King. Then, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr did what they do best, taking apart a bowling attack.

Devine was imperious as she passed one innings milestone after another on the way to her 161 not out. Kerr played her part in an unbroken 206-run second-wicket partnership as New Zealand knocked off the runs with 41 balls and nine wickets remaining.

Brief scores: Australia 321 all out in 49.3 overs (Meg Lanning 87, Alyssa Healy 64; Hannah Rowe 4/49, Sophie Devine 2/44) lost to New Zealand 325/1 in 43.1 overs (Sophie Devine 161 not out, Amelia Kerr 92 not out; Alana King 1/48) by nine wickets.

With ICC inputs