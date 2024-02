After an action-packed fortnight, the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 is now down to its last eight. The quarter-finals will commence with title favourites Nigeria taking on the buoyant Angola on Friday, February 2, 2024. (More Football News)

Nigeria, also known as the Super Eagles, qualified as runners-up from Group A and came up with a dominating performance against Cameroon in the round of 16 to beat them 2-0 and progress to the next knockout match in the competition.