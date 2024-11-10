Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Become 12th Team In History To Start Season 11-0 After Nets Win

Evan Mobley starred and scored 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 22 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-100 on Saturday, to become only the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0. Darius Garland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.