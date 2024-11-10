Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Become 12th Team In History To Start Season 11-0 After Nets Win

Evan Mobley starred and scored 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 22 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-100 on Saturday, to become only the 12th team in NBA history to start a season 11-0. Darius Garland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Evan Mobley
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) deflects a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson | Photo: AP/Phil Long

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) deflects a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

2/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Donovan Mitchell speaks with Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks with Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) at the end of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

3/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the Nets | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

4/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Evan Mobley
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

5/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Cam Thomas
NBA: Nets' Cam Thomas (24) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

6/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Dorian Finney-Smith
NBA: Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) drives against Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

7/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Jordi Fernandez
NBA: Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez applauds his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.

8/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_
NBA: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left and Nets' Keon Johnson (45) dive for a loose ball | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left and Brooklyn Nets' Keon Johnson (45) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

9/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

10/10
Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball match photo gallery_Darius Garland
NBA: Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives past Nets' Cam Thomas (24) | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

