NBA: Cavaliers Become 12th Team In History To Start Season 11-0 After Nets Win

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) deflects a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) speaks with Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) at the end of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez applauds his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left and Brooklyn Nets' Keon Johnson (45) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives past Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.