Musa Yamak, Undefeated Turkish-born German Boxer, Dies During Match - Video

In a tragic incident, Musa Yamak, an undefeated boxer, died after suffering a suspected heart attack during a match in Munich on May 14. (More Sports News)

According to reports, Musa Yamak collapsed in the ring just before the start of the third round during his bought against Ugandan Hamza Wandera.

Reports further claimed that Musa Yamak had taken heavy blows from Hamza Wandera in the previous round.

The 38-year-old Turkish-born German was undefeated and had an 8-0 record, including eight KOs.

Video footage shows Yamak dropping to the floor before the start of the third round. Trainers and other medical personnel rushed into the ring but could not revive the 175-pound fighter.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

Hasan Turan, a member of the Turkish National Assembly, offered condolences.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I wish God’s mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans.”

Reports also claimed that he became the Asia-Europe Light Heavyweight champion while holding the WBF and GBU belts. He turned pro in 2017.

In January, Armenian-born Russian boxer Arrest Sahakyan died following a head injury sustained during a fight in late December. The 26-year-old was in a coma for ten days after which he was pronounced dead.

In September last year, a female Mexican boxer died five days after being injured in a Montreal ring.