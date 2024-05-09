Motorsport

MotoGP French Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch

The fifth race of the 2024 MotoGP, the French Grand Prix has arrived. Here's how, when and where to watch and more

MotoGP
MotoGP French Grand Prix. Photo: MotoGP
info_icon

It is time for Le Mans! The fifth round of the MotoGP 2024 has lured the caravan of 22 fearless riders to the Bugatti track where the anticipated Grand Prix de French awaits starting on May 9, Friday. (More Motorsport News)

So far in the season across four races, Jorge Martin has been grabbing headlines leading the world standings. Yet, the spotlight also shines on Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia, trailing closely behind the Parmac rider. However, it is undeniable that Gresini's Marc Márquez currently placed eighth with 34 points is another revered hero, capturing the attention of fans and pundits alike.

In a historic milestone, last year's French GP marked 1000 MotoGP races. Pertamina's Marco Bezzecchi won the race securing his second Grand Prix win of 2023. This year, he is yet to clinch a victory and is coming on the back of a third finish in Spain.

MotoGP French Grand Prix 2024 Race Timings:

Friday, May 10

Free Practice 1 - 2:15 pm IST

Practice - 6:30 pm IST

Saturday, May 11

Free Practice 2 - 1.40 pm IST

Qualifying - 2.20 pm IST

Sprint Race - 6:30 pm IST

Sunday, May 12

French MotoGP Main Race - 5:30 pm IST

Where to watch the 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix?

The 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Eurosport in India.

All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Tags

