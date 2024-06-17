Motorsport

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics

Ferrari made it two in a row as it outlasted Toyota to win a weather-affected 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday with the trio of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina crossing the line in the No. 50 car 14 seconds ahead of the No. 7 of Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez. The No. 51 Ferrari helmed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top three in the latest running of the most iconic sports car race in the world. It was Ferrari’s 11th win at Le Mans in the 101st running of the endurance event.

Le Mans Auto Racing | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC's team, Spanish driver Miguel Molina, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco, and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen celebrate on the podium after winning Le 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

1/9
Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WECs team
Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC's team | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC's team, Spanish driver Miguel Molina, second right, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco, second left, and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen, center, celebrate on the podium after winning Le 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

2/9
Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina
Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina on the Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of team Toyota Gazoo Racing, celebrates finishing second on Le 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

3/9
Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen
Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spanish driver Miguel Molina, right, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco, left, and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen, driving the car, a Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar of WEC's team, celebrate after winning Le 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

4/9
Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen
Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen in his Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC's crosses the finish line at the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

5/9
Lamborghini, Iron Dames team car during the race
Lamborghini, Iron Dames team car during the race | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Iron Dames team car, a Lamborghini driven by Belgium's Sarah Bovy, Denmark's Michelle Gatting and Switzerland's Rahel Frey during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France.

6/9
A Porsche Penske Motorsport team car during the race
A Porsche Penske Motorsport team car during the race | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

A Porsche Penske Motorsport team car, a Porsche 963, driven by France's Kévin Estre, Germany's André Lotterer and Belgium's Laurens Vanthoor takes a curve during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France.

7/9
Ferrari AF Corse team car during the race
Ferrari AF Corse team car during the race | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

The Ferrari AF Corse team car, a Ferrari 499, driven by Italy's Alessandro Pier Guidi, Britain's James Calado and Italy's Antonio Giovinazzi during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France.

8/9
Pit crew works on the No. 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3
Pit crew works on the No. 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

The pit crew works on the No. 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 during the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race in Le Mans, France.

9/9
Mechanics refuel the Ferrari AF Corse team car
Mechanics refuel the Ferrari AF Corse team car | Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Mechanics refuel the Ferrari AF Corse team car, a Ferrari 499, driven by Italy's Alessandro Pier Guidi, Britain's James Calado and Italy's Antonio Giovinazzi during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  3. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  4. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
  5. Karnataka: BJP Leader Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Protest Against Fuel Price Hike
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  2. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  3. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  4. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
  5. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  3. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
  4. Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics
  5. West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 40: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 8 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s