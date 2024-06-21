Motorsport

Formula 1: Alpine Welcome Back Former Team Executive Flavio Briatore In Advisory Role

Flavio Briatore left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help teammate Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008

(Fabio Cimaglia/LaPresse via AP, File)
FILE - Former Formula One boss Flavio Briatore speaks to reporters in Rome, Jan. 15, 2019. Flavio Briatore will return to Formula One in an advisory role for Alpine, the team owned by French carmaker Renault said Friday, June 21, 2024 Photo: (Fabio Cimaglia/LaPresse via AP, File)
info_icon

Flavio Briatore will return to Formula One in an advisory role for Alpine, the team owned by French carmaker Renault said Friday. (More Motorsport News)

Alpine made the announcement at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Italian businessman will have an “executive advisor” role, the team said.

Briatore, 74, was the team principal at Benetton and Renault, the previous iterations of Alpine, in the 1990s and 2000s. Under his leadership, Michael Schumacher won championships in 1994 and 1995 for Benetton while Fernando Alonso won the 2004 and 2005 titles under Renault.

Briatore left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help teammate Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

He was initially handed a life ban by governing body FIA but he took the matter to a French court and successfully overturned the punishment.

Alpine has struggled this season, scoring just five points from nine races. The team said in May that it would part ways in 2025 with Esteban Ocon, the only driver to win a race for the team since it rebranded from Renault in 2020.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, right, speaks with RB team driver Daniel Ricciado of Australia during a press conference at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Thursday June 20, 2024. The Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race will be held on Sunday. - (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Formula One 2024: Where Is Carlos Sainz Going In 2025? Drivers Navigate Free Agent Market

BY Associated Press

Briatore was also part-owner and chairman of English soccer club Queens Park Rangers from 2007-10.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court
  2. India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Khalistan 'Citizens Court' In Vancouver
  3. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  4. Outlook News Wrap June 21: Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, 98 Indians Dead During Hajj And More
  5. How The Lok Sabha Results Are Shaping The Assembly Election Preparations In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. WI Vs USA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Live Updates: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Semi-Final Spot Against South Africa; England Opt To Bowl
  3. England Vs South Africa Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Slovakia Faces Ukraine in Euro 2024; All Eyes On F1 Spanish Grand Prix FP1
  5. Sacked Igor Stimac Lashes Out At AIFF: Indian football Is "Imprisoned" Says The Former Coach
World News
  1. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
  2. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  3. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  4. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
  5. Looking To Start Yoga? Here Are 5 Poses To Begin With On International Yoga Day
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'