MMA

ONE Friday Fights 82 – Results And Highlights For Every Fight

We’re kicking off the month at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand!

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

ONE Championship is kicking off the month with a massive doubleheader at the Madison Square Garden of the East!

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast ONE Friday Fights 82 live in Asia primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on October 4, and two dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing rising stars will all compete for a chance to earn a life-changing six-figure contract.

In the main event, a pair of surging 22-year-old Muay Thai fighters will go to war, as Thai striking dynamo Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri collides with Russian destroyer Abdulla Dayakaev.

Also, Russian striking ace Eduard Saik, Dagestani mixed martial artist Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov, and Japanese kickboxer Rui Kakizaki will try to leave the Thai capital with their perfect records intact. Plus, the show will feature the promotional debut of Thai standout Wilachon PK Saenchai.

For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights, check below. And come back later for ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II in U.S. primetime on October 4!

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. Amol Muzumdar Calls WPL A Key Asset As India Targets T20 World Cup Glory
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 7 Fixtures On TV And Online
  2. Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics
  4. Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics
  5. Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bengal Till Saturday; Moderate Showers In Odisha, Bengaluru
  2. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections
  3. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points