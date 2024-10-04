ONE Friday Fights 82 – Results And Highlights For Every Fight

ONE Championship is kicking off the month with a massive doubleheader at the Madison Square Garden of the East!
The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast ONE Friday Fights 82 live in Asia primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on October 4, and two dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing rising stars will all compete for a chance to earn a life-changing six-figure contract.
In the main event, a pair of surging 22-year-old Muay Thai fighters will go to war, as Thai striking dynamo Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri collides with Russian destroyer Abdulla Dayakaev.
Also, Russian striking ace Eduard Saik, Dagestani mixed martial artist Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov, and Japanese kickboxer Rui Kakizaki will try to leave the Thai capital with their perfect records intact. Plus, the show will feature the promotional debut of Thai standout Wilachon PK Saenchai.
For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights, check below. And come back later for ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II in U.S. primetime on October 4!