Missed Flight Costs Shimron Hetmyer A Place In West Indies’ ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) dropped Shimron Hetmyer from their T20 World Cup 2022 squad after the hard-hitting left-hander missed his rescheduled flight on Monday. Shamarh Brooks has been roped in to replace Hetmyer in the West Indies squad for the mega showpiece later this month. (More Cricket News)

Hetmyer was initially scheduled to fly out on October 1 but was rescheduled two days later on his request due to family reasons. But on Monday, Hetmyer informed CWI that he won’t be able to catch his rescheduled flight to New York in the afternoon.

“With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday 3 October, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium.

“This morning, Mr. Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket (Jimmy Adams) that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York,” CWI said in a media statement.

Brooks is no stranger to international cricket and has already played 11 T20Is for West Indies in the last one year. He has been in great form recently for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League 2022.

In the last three games in CPL 2022, Brooks had scores of 47, 109 not out and 47 and played a rucial part in Tallawahs’ journey to the final. West Indies have been clubbed in Group B in the first round and will face the likes of Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Top two teams will advance in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.