Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Missed Flight Costs Shimron Hetmyer A Place In West Indies’ ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Shimron Hetmyer will be replaced by Shamarh Brooks in the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. West Indies are two-time champions.

Shimron Hetmyer has been one of West Indies' vita cogs over the years.
Shimron Hetmyer has been one of West Indies' vita cogs over the years. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 10:35 am

Cricket West Indies (CWI) dropped Shimron Hetmyer from their T20 World Cup 2022 squad after the hard-hitting left-hander missed his rescheduled flight on Monday. Shamarh Brooks has been roped in to replace Hetmyer in the West Indies squad for the mega showpiece later this month. (More Cricket News)

Hetmyer was initially scheduled to fly out on October 1 but was rescheduled two days later on his request due to family reasons. But on Monday, Hetmyer informed CWI that he won’t be able to catch his rescheduled flight to New York in the afternoon.

“With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday 3 October, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium.

“This morning, Mr. Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket (Jimmy Adams) that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York,” CWI said in a media statement.

Brooks is no stranger to international cricket and has already played 11 T20Is for West Indies in the last one year. He has been in great form recently for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League 2022.

In the last three games in CPL 2022, Brooks had scores of 47, 109 not out and 47 and played a rucial part in Tallawahs’ journey to the final. West Indies have been clubbed in Group B in the first round and will face the likes of Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Top two teams will advance in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Related stories

Jasprit Bumrah, India's Premier Fast Bowler, Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under

Shane Watson Wants KL Rahul To Bat With ‘Nothing To Lose’ Approach At T20 World Cup Down Under

Rahul Dravid Provides Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

Tags

Sports Cricket Shimron Hetmyer Shamarh Brooks Cricket West Indies West Indies Cricket Team T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Caribbean Premier League Jamaica Tallawahs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read