India’s Manu Bhaker being consoled by her coach after finishing fourth in the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event during 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.
India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker with her coach during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker leaves her post after getting eliminated from the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
South Korea's Yang Jiin, left, and India's Manu Bhaker compete in the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker waves as she is introduced before the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.