Manu Bhaker Ends Paris Olympics Campaign With Two Medals After Narrow Bronze Miss - In Pics

After scripting history with an unprecedented two medals, India's 22-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker ended her Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign in heartbreak. She narrowly missed a third consecutive medal, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol final on Saturday (August 3). No Indian athlete has bagged more than one medals at a single edition post Independence, and Bhaker came really close to a dream-like hat-trick of medals. Nevertheless, she heads back home having gone where no compatriot has gone before.

Manu Bhaker being consoled by her coach after finishing fourth in the 25m Pistol Women’s Final Ravi Choudhary

India’s Manu Bhaker being consoled by her coach after finishing fourth in the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event during 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.

2/9
Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final
Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.

3/9
Indias Manu Bhaker with her coach
India's Manu Bhaker with her coach | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Manu Bhaker with her coach during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.

4/9
Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana
Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.

5/9
Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India’s Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women’s Final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Chateauroux, France.

6/9
Manu Bhaker leaves her post after getting eliminated from the 25m pistol final
Manu Bhaker leaves her post after getting eliminated from the 25m pistol final | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Manu Bhaker leaves her post after getting eliminated from the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

7/9
Yang Jiin and Indias Manu Bhaker compete in the 25m pistol womens final
Yang Jiin and India's Manu Bhaker compete in the 25m pistol women's final | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

South Korea's Yang Jiin, left, and India's Manu Bhaker compete in the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

8/9
South Koreas Yang Jiin, left, and Indias Manu Bhaker
South Korea's Yang Jiin, left, and India's Manu Bhaker | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

South Korea's Yang Jiin, left, and India's Manu Bhaker compete in the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

9/9
Manu Bhaker waves as she is introduced before the 25m pistol womens final
Manu Bhaker waves as she is introduced before the 25m pistol women's final | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Manu Bhaker waves as she is introduced before the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

