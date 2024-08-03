Sports

Manu Bhaker Ends Paris Olympics Campaign With Two Medals After Narrow Bronze Miss - In Pics

After scripting history with an unprecedented two medals, India's 22-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker ended her Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign in heartbreak. She narrowly missed a third consecutive medal, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol final on Saturday (August 3). No Indian athlete has bagged more than one medals at a single edition post Independence, and Bhaker came really close to a dream-like hat-trick of medals. Nevertheless, she heads back home having gone where no compatriot has gone before.