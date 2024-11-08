Sports

Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United secured its first win in Europe for more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday. Two second-half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United’s hopes of progressing in the competition, while Tottenham’s 100% start was ended by a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray. United’s last win in Europe was against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Oct. 24 last year. It’s two wins from three games for United under Van Nistelrooy, who has one more match — against Leicester on Sunday — before handing over to Ruben Amorim.

Britain Soccer Europa League
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, centre, celebrates with teammates after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25
Britain Soccer Europa League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25: PAOK vs Manchester United
UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United vs PAOK Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United vs PAOK
UEFA Europa League 2024-25: PAOK vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, and PAOK's Jonny challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Europa League: PAOK vs Manchester United
Britain Soccer Europa League: Manchester United vs PAOK Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, scores the opening goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Europa League: Manchester United vs PAOK
Britain Soccer Europa League: PAOK vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
PAOK's Mady Camara, left, and Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Europa League: PAOK vs Manchester United
Europa League: Manchester United vs PAOK Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Casemiro, centre left, challenges for the ball with PAOK's Tarik Tissoudali during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Europa League: Manchester United vs PAOK
Europa League: PAOK vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Casemiro, right, and Manuel Ugarte, left, challenge for the ball with PAOK's Tarik Tissoudali during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

PAOK vs Manchester United
Manchester United vs PAOK Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, and PAOK's Baba Rahman challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester United vs PAOK
PAOK vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
PAOK's fans support their team before the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

