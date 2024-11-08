Manchester United's Amad Diallo, centre, celebrates with teammates after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, and PAOK's Jonny challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, scores the opening goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
PAOK's Mady Camara, left, and Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro, centre left, challenges for the ball with PAOK's Tarik Tissoudali during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro, right, and Manuel Ugarte, left, challenge for the ball with PAOK's Tarik Tissoudali during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, and PAOK's Baba Rahman challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
PAOK's fans support their team before the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Manchester United and PAOK at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.