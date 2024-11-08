Sports

Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics

Manchester United secured its first win in Europe for more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday. Two second-half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United’s hopes of progressing in the competition, while Tottenham’s 100% start was ended by a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray. United’s last win in Europe was against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Oct. 24 last year. It’s two wins from three games for United under Van Nistelrooy, who has one more match — against Leicester on Sunday — before handing over to Ruben Amorim.