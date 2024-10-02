Sports

Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and James McAtee all scored as the visitors thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) for the first victory of their Champions League campaign. City, winners of the 2023 Champions League, have four points after two games, having opened this season's campaign with a 0-0 home draw with Inter Milan. Slovan's loss comes on the heels of a 5-1 thrashing by Celtic.