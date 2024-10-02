Sports

Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and James McAtee all scored as the visitors thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0 on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) for the first victory of their Champions League campaign. City, winners of the 2023 Champions League, have four points after two games, having opened this season's campaign with a 0-0 home draw with Inter Milan. Slovan's loss comes on the heels of a 5-1 thrashing by Celtic.

Manchester City players embrace after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes the ball past Slovan's goalkeeper Dominik Takac to score his side's throw goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's James McAtee celebrates with Phil Foden, right, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's John Stones gets above Slovan's Tigran Barseghyan to win a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland gets in a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Rico Lewis goes down under a challenge during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Rico Lewis controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (19) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.

