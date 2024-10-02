Haaland On Target As Manchester City Thrash Slovan Bratislava 4-0 In Champions League - In Pics

Manchester City players embrace after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes the ball past Slovan's goalkeeper Dominik Takac to score his side's throw goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's James McAtee celebrates with Phil Foden, right, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's John Stones gets above Slovan's Tigran Barseghyan to win a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland gets in a header during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis goes down under a challenge during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (19) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia.