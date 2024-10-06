Sports

Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics

Mateo Kovacic's brace helped Manchester City extend their unbeaten run at home to 50 games. The two goals from Kovacic saw City fight back after Andreas Pereira fired Fulham into a 26th-minute lead. Kovacic's deflected strike leveled the score in the 32nd and he made it 2-1 in the 47th. Jeremy Doku extended City's lead in the 82nd before substitute Rodrigo Muniz set up a tense finish with Fulham's second in the 88th.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after their win in the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Fulham's Adama Traore, right, and Raul Jimenez react after their loss in the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz topples during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, saves from Fulham's Adama Traore, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, right, and Fulham's Kenny Tete vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, second right, shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Fulham's Andreas Pereira, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, shoots past Fulham's Kenny Tete during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

