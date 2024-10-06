Sports

Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics

Mateo Kovacic's brace helped Manchester City extend their unbeaten run at home to 50 games. The two goals from Kovacic saw City fight back after Andreas Pereira fired Fulham into a 26th-minute lead. Kovacic's deflected strike leveled the score in the 32nd and he made it 2-1 in the 47th. Jeremy Doku extended City's lead in the 82nd before substitute Rodrigo Muniz set up a tense finish with Fulham's second in the 88th.