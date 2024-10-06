Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after their win in the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Fulham's Adama Traore, right, and Raul Jimenez react after their loss in the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz topples during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, saves from Fulham's Adama Traore, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, right, and Fulham's Kenny Tete vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, second right, shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Fulham's Andreas Pereira, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, shoots past Fulham's Kenny Tete during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.