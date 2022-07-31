Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Malaysia Coach Offers Shoes To Jamaican Samuel Rickets In Friendly Commonwealth Games 2022 Gesture – WATCH

Malaysia coach Hendrawan stepped up to give his shoes to Jamaican Samuel Rickets after the latter damaged his in the middle of a badminton game at CWG 2022. The video of it went viral.

General view of court 1 during a mixed doubles badminton match at Commonwealth Games 2022.
General view of court 1 during a mixed doubles badminton match at Commonwealth Games 2022. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 3:31 pm

The Commonwealth Games, which is often referred as ‘Friendly Games’, justified its nickname once again on Saturday in Birmingham. During the men’s singles badminton match, Malaysia coach Hendrawan came to the rescue of Jamaican Samuel Rickets when the latter damaged his shoe in the middle of the game.

Sports News | CWG 2022 Coverage | Day 3 Blog

Rickets, who is Jamaica national badminton champion, was playing against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong, when one of his shoes was damaged. Since Rickets didn’t had a spare pair, Hendrawan offered his pairs which were of same size as the Jamaican.

While a grateful Rickets accepted the shoes, but eventually lost the game tie 21-12, 21-16. Wearing the same shoes, he then partnered Joel Angus in the doubles. However, the pair of Rickets and Angus lost the doubles tie to Malaysian Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 7-21, 11-21.

Related stories

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – A Perfect Mascot Of ‘Friendly Games’ In Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Creates New Record, IND Vs PAK Toss Coming Up

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovlina Borgohain Makes Winning Start, Cruises Into Quarterfinals  

Both the matches were a part of Jamaica’s mixed team Group D game against Malaysia. Malaysia won the tie 5-0 to enter the quarterfinals in Birmingham. Malaysia will face South Africa in their final group fixture on Sunday, while Jamaica will lock horns with Zambia.

Tags

Sports Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Hendrawan Jamaica Samuel Rickets Malaysia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read