Malaysia Coach Offers Shoes To Jamaican Samuel Rickets In Friendly Commonwealth Games 2022 Gesture – WATCH

The Commonwealth Games, which is often referred as ‘Friendly Games’, justified its nickname once again on Saturday in Birmingham. During the men’s singles badminton match, Malaysia coach Hendrawan came to the rescue of Jamaican Samuel Rickets when the latter damaged his shoe in the middle of the game.

Rickets, who is Jamaica national badminton champion, was playing against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong, when one of his shoes was damaged. Since Rickets didn’t had a spare pair, Hendrawan offered his pairs which were of same size as the Jamaican.

While a grateful Rickets accepted the shoes, but eventually lost the game tie 21-12, 21-16. Wearing the same shoes, he then partnered Joel Angus in the doubles. However, the pair of Rickets and Angus lost the doubles tie to Malaysian Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 7-21, 11-21.

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇



It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

Both the matches were a part of Jamaica’s mixed team Group D game against Malaysia. Malaysia won the tie 5-0 to enter the quarterfinals in Birmingham. Malaysia will face South Africa in their final group fixture on Sunday, while Jamaica will lock horns with Zambia.