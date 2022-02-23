Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Eliminator 1 Live

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United fight it out against each other in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. (More Cricket News)

Peshawar have won 6 of the 10 games played so far in the ongoing PSL edition. They ended the league stage with 12 points to their credit. Their points got equal to that of Lahore Qalandars after they inched the side in the super over in the previous game, however, their poor net run rate saw them staying at the third spot.

On the other hand, Islamabad United had their points equal to that of eliminated team Quetta Gladiators, but a better net run rate saw them advancing to the knockout stage. They ended league stage of PSL 2022 with 8 points.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 17 games against each other with Islamabad United winning 8 of them and Peshawar Zalmi winning the rest 9. One game between the two teams was abandoned due to rain. When the two sides had faced each other in the ongoing edition of PSL, Peshawar had defeated Islamabad by 10 runs.

When is Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1?

The Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 is on February 24, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 starts?

The Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 being played?

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Which channel will live telecast Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1?

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1?

The live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 will be done via SonyLIV.