Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs India, 3rd And Final ODI: Watch ZIM Vs IND Cricket Match Live

After two facile wins, India will look to sign off the tour of Zimbabwe 2022 with another clinical performance at Harare Sports Club on Monday. The third and final ZIM vs IND One-Day International will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

India started the tour with a ten-wicket win on Thursday. KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, then the bowlers did the job, dismissing Zimbabwe for 189 in 40.3 overs with Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel claiming three wickets each. It was followed by a perfect chase from openers Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) as India reached the target in 30.5 overs. Chahar was adjudged the player of the match.

KL Rahul again opted to bowl first in the second match on Saturday. Shardul Thakur led India's attack with figures of 3/38 in seven overs as Zimbabwe slumped to 161 all out in 38.1 overs. India reached the target in 25.4 overs after a poor start for a five-wicket win. Sanju Samson, who hit an unbeaten 43 off 39, took the individual honours.

Match and telecast details of ZIM vs IND 3rd ODI

Match : Third and final ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and India;

Date : August 22 (Monday), 2022;

Time : 12:45 PM IST/09:15 AM Local;

Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

The third and final ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of ZIM vs IND, 2rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Zimbabwe vs India, ODI cricket head-to-head record

The two teams have met 65 times in ODI. The head-to-head record is 53-10 in the favour of India, with two tied matches. Zimbabwe last defeated India on June 3, 2010. India have since won 14 on the trot, including 13 in Zimbabwe, where the head-to-head record is 21-4.

Overall, India have played 1010 ODI matches, with a win-loss record of 528-432. There were nine tied matches and 41 no results. Zimbabwe have played 550 ODIs, winning 144 and losing 387. There were seven tied matches and 12 no results.

India are looking for a ninth win in ten bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe. A win on Monday will complete a fifth series sweep for India against Zimbabwe.

Playing XIs in the 2nd ZIM vs IND ODI

Zimbabwe : Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

India : Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Squads

Zimbabwe : Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara.