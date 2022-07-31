Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, Second T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Zimbabwe will look to seal the T20 series when they take on Bangladesh in the second of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20 will be streamed live in India from 4:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20 scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. The T20 series between the two sides would be vital for their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

The hosts will be buzzing on confidence after their win in the first game. Fifties Wesley Madhevere and Sikander Raza and a 33 from Sean Williams took Zimbabwe to 205/3 in the first game. In reply, Bangladesh fell short by 17 runs with new captain Nurul Hasan top-scoring with 42 not out.

While Zimbabwe will be looking to continue their rich form with the bat, Nurul Hasan has urged the bowlers to bowl better in the death overs. “I think we failed to bowl in good areas in the last five to six overs and they batted really well. There are the areas (bowling in the last five to six overs) that we need to improve before the next game,” Nurul had said.

Head-To-Head

Bangladesh have met Zimbabwe 17 times in T20s winning 11 of them. Zimbabwe won six games.

When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh First T20 Live In India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh second T20 will be streamed live in the FanCode app in India from 4:30 PM IST.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Munim Shahriar