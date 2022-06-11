Live Streaming Of Wales Vs Belgium: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

In a must-win game for Wales in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Gareth Bale & Co. host Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium tonight. Wales secured their first FIFA World Cup qualification in 64 years with a win over Ukraine, but their campaign in the continental tournament has been hit hard. In contrast, Belgium have had a mixed start, winning one and losing one. Wales vs Belgium football match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Wales suffered back-to-back defeats in the UEFA Nations League, losing to Poland and the Netherlands by similar margins, 1-2, with the deciding goals coming late in both the matches. And a miffed Bale even asked his teammates to learn how to use "dark arts". Meaning, Rob Page’s men need to do whatever it takes to stop conceding late winners. After all, they are going to the World Cup.

For Belgium, it was a chastening start to the UEFA Nations League campaign. The Red Devils, the highest-ranked team in the continent, looked awfully short of match practice in the opener against the Netherlands, losing 1-4. But Roberto Martinez's side showed their class in the next game by thrashing Poland 6-1 with as many as five different goal-scorers.

As thing stand now, the Netherlands lead the table with two wins in two, while Belgium are second, followed by Poland and Wales. So far, this group has produced results with 19 goals in four games. Expect another goal-fest.

Wales vs Belgium, match details

Match : UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 match between Wales and Belgium;

Date : June 12 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Saturday);

Venue : Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium football match live?

Wales vs Belgium football match will be telecast live of Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

To check global TV listing, click HERE.

Wales vs Belgium, head-to-head record

Belgium lead Wales 6-5 in the head-to-head record in 15 previous meetings. In the last meeting, they played out a 1-1 draw on November 16, 2021. Before that, there were two 3-1 results for each side.

Wales vs Belgium, likely starting XIs

Wales : Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Jonathan Williams; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale.