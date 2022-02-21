Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Live Streaming Of UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Watch UCL Round Of 16, 1st Leg Matches Live

Holders Chelsea take on Lille while Manchester United meet Atletico Madrid in their respective UEFA Champions League, last 16 ties. Here's how to watch UCL matches live.

Luis Suarez, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be the star attractions at Wanda Metropolitano. Composite: File Photos

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 9:16 pm

The first leg engagements of UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round of 16 will complete on Thursday (India time) with two mouth-watering fixtures featuring Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United and Benfica vs Ajax clashes. A day earlier, holders Chelsea host Lille (Lille Olympique Sporting Club) in London while Juventus travel to Spain to take on Villarreal. (More Football News)

These clashes will feature some of the biggest names in the game, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez, Paulo Dybala, etc. All the matches will be telecast live. Here's how to watch:

Chelsea vs LOSC

LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 23, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Villarreal vs Juventus

LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 23, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.
Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 24, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.
Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Benfica vs Ajax

LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 24, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.
Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Last week, Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Salzburg, but Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain registered first leg wins against Sporting CP, Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

The return leg are scheduled for March 9 and 10, and March 16 and 17.

Last season, Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English final to win their second Champions League title.
 

