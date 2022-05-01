Live Streaming Of Santosh Trophy 2021-22 Final: Where To Watch Kerala Vs West Bengal Football Match Live

West Bengal will be aiming for their record-extending 33rd Santosh Trophy title when they face hosts Kerala in the summit clash on May 2 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium. This is also the 46th time West Bengal will be playing in the final since its inception in 1941. (More Football News)

It’s a pity that no television channels will be telecasting the Kerala vs West Bengal final match. However, the viewers can catch the live streaming of Kerala vs West Bengal match on the Indian Football Team Facebook Page from 8 PM IST.

West Bengal are coming into the final after outplaying a lacklustre Manipur 3-0 in the semifinals on Friday. Football powerhouse West Bengal took the lead through Sujit Singh (2nd) before Mohammed Fardin Ali Molla (7th) doubled the advantage.

Dilip Orawn (74th) completed the tally for West Bengal with a peach of a strike to set up a summit clash against hosts Kerala. The last time Bengal advanced into the final was in the 2017-19 season when they lost to Kerala on penalties at their home venue of Salt Lake Stadium.

On the other hand, Kerala thrashed Karnataka 7-3 in the semifinals with substitute Jesin TK scoring an unprecedented five goals. Kerala are six-time champions. However, the Kerala vs West Bengal summit clash will be a different game altogether with the hosts yet to lose a game so far.

For Bengal, they are also eyeing revenge against Kerala, against whom they lost in group stages and as well as in the 2018 final at home.

Kerala Vs West Bengal Head-To-Head

In all, West Bengal have met Kerala thrice, losing in all the games. While two games were outright wins, one encounter ended in Kerala’s favour after winning on penalties.