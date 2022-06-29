Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Ricardas Berankis: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Second Round Match Live

Check match and telecast details of Wimbledon 2022, second round clash between Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis.

Rafael Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champion.
Rafael Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champion. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:49 pm

Second-seed Rafael Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis in the second round of gentlemen's singles at Wimbledon 2022 on Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took four sets to beat Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. Nadal vs Berankis tennis match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

After a tough start to his Wimbledon campaign, Nadal will be aware of the threat posed by 106th ranked Lithuanian. Berankis defeated American Sam Querrey in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round.

This will be the second meeting between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis. Nadal won 6-2, 7-5 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 earlier this season.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Wimbledon 2022 match details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, the second-round match between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis;
Date: July 30, 2022;
Time: Tentative start time is 7:15 PM IST, after the ladies' singles match between Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic;
Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Wimbledon 2022 tennis match?

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Imperious Novak Djokovic Enters Third Round With Straight Sets Win

Wimbledon 2022: Tennis Turns Ugly As 'Spitting' Nick Kyrgios 'Gives It Back' To Hassling Fan

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek Advances Into Second Round, Serena Williams Suffers Shock Exit – in Pics

Star Sports Network will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rafael Nadal has a 54-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He won the Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010 with final victories against Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych respectively. Besides the Australian Open, Wimbledon is his least successful Major. He has won the Australian Open twice, in 2009 and 2022.

Nadal is a three-time Wimbledon finalist -- in 2006, 2007 and 2011. In his last appearance here, in 2019, he lost the Federer (semi-final).

Tags

Sports Tennis Wimbledon Rafael Nadal Ricardas Berankis Live Streaming Grand Slam All England Club Disney+Hotstar Star Sports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read