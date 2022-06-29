Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Ricardas Berankis: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Second Round Match Live

Second-seed Rafael Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis in the second round of gentlemen's singles at Wimbledon 2022 on Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took four sets to beat Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. Nadal vs Berankis tennis match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

After a tough start to his Wimbledon campaign, Nadal will be aware of the threat posed by 106th ranked Lithuanian. Berankis defeated American Sam Querrey in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round.

This will be the second meeting between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis. Nadal won 6-2, 7-5 at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 earlier this season.

Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Wimbledon 2022 match details

Match : Gentlemen's singles, the second-round match between Rafael Nadal and Ricardas Berankis;

Date : July 30, 2022;

Time : Tentative start time is 7:15 PM IST, after the ladies' singles match between Katie Boulter of Great Britain and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic;

Venue : Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Wimbledon 2022 tennis match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rafael Nadal has a 54-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He won the Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010 with final victories against Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych respectively. Besides the Australian Open, Wimbledon is his least successful Major. He has won the Australian Open twice, in 2009 and 2022.

Nadal is a three-time Wimbledon finalist -- in 2006, 2007 and 2011. In his last appearance here, in 2019, he lost the Federer (semi-final).