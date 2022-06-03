Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Alexander Zverev: Watch French Open 2022, Men's Singles Semifinal Live

High from his quarterfinal win over World No.1 Novak Djokovic, birthday boy Rafael Nadal heads into the French Open 2022 semifinal against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday. The Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels from 6:15 PM IST. (More Tennis News)

Rafael Nadal, who won his record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, is seeking his 22nd and also a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros. If all goes well at the Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday, he could well be pitted against either Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic for the title.

If Nadal goes on to win French Open 2022, he would own the first two legs of a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time. Nadal’s French Open record is 110-3 (two of the defeats came against Djokovic, in 2015 and a year ago) and he is into his 15th semifinal here.

Nadal’s opponent, Zverev, was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open and a gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old, who is under investigation by the ATP after being accused of abuse by a former girlfriend, is playing in the Roland Garros semifinals for the second consecutive year.

The other semifinal includes Marn Cilic and Casper Ruud who are making their semifinal debuts in Paris. For Ruud, it’s his first appearance in the final four at any major. For Cilic, it completes a set of at least one semifinal at each major.

When and where will the French Open 2022 semifinal matches will be played?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles semifinal matches are scheduled for Friday. The Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match is at 6:15 PM IST while the Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic encounter will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to see French Open 2022 men’s single semifinal matches live?

The men’s singles semifinal matches at French Open 2022 will be live telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

Where to see the live streaming of French Open 2022 men’s singles semifinal matches?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles semifinal matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.