Live Streaming Of Nick Kyrgios Vs Cristian Garin: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Quarterfinal Match Live

Nick Kyrgios’ best-ever finish at Wimbledon came in 2014 when the then 19-year-old stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarterfinals. Eight years down the line, the Australian is standing at the same venue and same Grand Slam with a chance to better his record. (More Tennis News)

Ranked 40th in the world, Kyrgios now faces Chilean Cristian Garin, who overcame another Australian Alex de Minaur in the previous round. The Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal encounter will be telecast live in India.

Kyrgios is coming into this third Grand Slam quarterfinal after overcoming an ailing shoulder and a fourth-set slump to beat 20-year-old American Brandon Nakashima. The Australian needed treatment on his right shoulder several times.

His opponent, unseeded Cristian Garin, is the first Chilean man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009. If Kyrgios manages to win against Garin, it would potentially pit him against second Rafael Nadal, who is seeking his record-extending 23rd Grand Slam.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin Head-To-Head

Nick Kyrgios hasn’t met Cristian Garin in his career so far.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin;

Date: July 6, 2022;

Time: 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.