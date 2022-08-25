Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy: Watch All-Indian BWF World Championships 2022 Pre-Quarterfinal Live

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen will take on compatriot HS Prannoy in a mouth-watering all-Indian BWF World Championships 2022 pre-quarterfinal clash in Tokyo on Thursday. The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy encounter can be seen live in India around 10:20 AM IST. (More Badminton News)

Prannoy stunned second-seed Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also sailed into the men’s singles Round of 16 with a win over Spain’s Luis Penalver.

Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to shut the door on crowd favourite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17, 21-16 in a second-round tie. Incidentally, it was Prannoy's first win over Momota in eight matches. In their previous clashes, the Indian won only one game against his higher-rated Japanese rival.

Head-To-Head

Ranked 10 in the world, Lakshya Sen enjoys a 2-1 head-to-head record against HS Prannoy. While Lakshya’s victories came in the India Open and German Open, Prannoy, ranked 18, got better of his compatriot at the Indonesia Open. All three games were in 2022.

How To Watch Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy At BWF World Championships 2022 Live?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy BWF World Championships 2022 match can be seen live on Sports18 1/HD. According to a release, the league stage and quarter-finals featuring Indian players and all matches of the semi-finals and finals will be available with Hindi commentary on Sports18 Khel.

Live streaming of Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy BWF World Championships 2022 match will be available on Voot (subscription required). In Japan, BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecast live on TV Asahi and J Sports. To check complete global telecast details, click HERE.