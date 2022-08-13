Live Streaming Of La Liga 2022-23: How To Watch Almeria Vs Real Madrid Football Match Live In India

Real Madrid will be looking to start their La Liga 2022-23 campaign on a bright note as they take on newly-promoted Almeria in an away tie, on Sunday night. The Almeria vs Real Madrid encounter in La Liga can been seen live in India. (More Football News)

Real Madrid are coming after a 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last week, and will make a fast start to their quest of defending the La Liga crown. David Alaba and Karim Benzema were on target against Frankfurt and Carlo Ancelotti will have a full-fit squad going into Sunday’s clash.

On the other hand, Almeria won a tight Segunda Division last season. They won against FC Cartagena last week and will look to achieve a similar result but Real Madrid is a different ball game. The defending champions are hot favourites on paper.

As far as numbers are concerned, Real Madrid have won nine out of 12 games against Almeria. Almeria won just one and have also conceded 38 goals against Real Madrid – more than any other team in Spanish La Liga.

When Is Real Madrid Vs Almeria Match In La Liga 2022-23?

Almeria will host Real Madrid at Power Horse Stadium from 1:30 AM (August 15) on Monday.

How To Watch Almeria Vs Real Madrid Match In La Liga 2022-23?

Sports18 TV channel will live telecast La Liga 2022-23 season in India and will telecast Real Madrid Vs Almeria match. The live streaming of Real Madrid Vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 match in India will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.