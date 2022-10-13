Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Football Match Live

The match against Hyderabad FC will also mark NorthEast United FC’s 50th league game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC players train ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match against Hyderabad FC.
NorthEast United FC players train ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match against Hyderabad FC. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 2:50 pm

After a narrow loss against Bengaluru FC in the last week, NorthEast United FC are looking for their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 when they host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. (More Football News)

The defending champions are coming into the game after a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in the first game. The match will also mark NorthEast United FC’s 50th league game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC can be seen live from 7:30 PM IST.   

However, it won’t be easy for the John Abraham-owned side as they have failed to clear to go over the line against Hyderabad FC in last five meetings. For NEUFC, new signing Romain Phillipoteaux was impressive during the last outing.

The French midfielder created two chances and attempted six crosses, both of which were the highest amongst his teammates. Just like NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC also felt the effects of conceding a late goal.

However, they managed to walk away with a point after that. Hyderabad FC will be a threat down the flanks with Halicharan Narzary and Mohammed Yasir. The duo even combined well for one of the goals against Mumbai City FC.

Head-To-Head

NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other six times in the ISL, with the latter Hyderabad winning four and the Highlanders one. In the last five encounters between these two sides, Hyderabad FC have scored a total of 19 goals. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have managed to score four. Last season, Hyderabad scored five goals in each of the two encounters against The Highlanders.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will live telecast the NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC. Live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.

